FedEx driver saves wedding in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (CBS NEWSPATH) — Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins were all packed and ready to head to Hawaii for their wedding, but then the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans.

Savannah was determined to still get married on April 10, so they put together a small ceremony on the beach in North Carolina.

There was one more problem. The pandemic also forced the company making Dylan’s ring to close temporarily. The day before the wedding, the couple got a call. The company was going to overnight the ring, but it was set to arrive at 4:30 p.m. and the wedding was at 3 p.m.

Amy Shores of Seaside Topsail Photography was documenting the event.

“As we are getting ready to go down to the beach, the bride said, ‘Could you please put a note on the front door for the FedEx man?’” Amy wrote the note. “I put in capital letters ‘YOU HAVE THE RING.'”