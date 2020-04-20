Gibson, Henderson Co. to host drive-thru testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gibson and Henderson County will be hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing over the weekend.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Health says two sites will be open, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

Drive-thru testing will be held at the following locations:

In Gibson County, Milan Elementary School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

In Henderson County, First Methodist Church in Lexington from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The department says anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms and that there will be no cost for the test.