Illinois man dies while fishing on Reelfoot Lake

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after an Illinois man died Sunday while fishing at Reelfoot Lake.

The TWRA says 63-year-old David Blue, of Mascoutah, Ill., was identified as the boater.

TWRA says wildlife officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say the aluminum boat, owned by Blue, was found empty near Grassy Island Boat Ramp.

Investigators say Blue was found a few hours after he went missing, according to a news release.

TWRA says Blue was not wearing a life jacket.