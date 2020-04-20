Jackson mother continues search for missing son

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been seven months since William Brian McKenzie went missing.

His mother, Frances Gaines, says the virus hasn’t stopped her search one bit.

“We’re searching endlessly for my son, and it’s becoming overwhelming to just search once or twice a week,” Gaines said. “I wish I could search every single day.”

At the beginning of the year, Gaines and a group a volunteers went out every week to search for her son.

Months later, with the coronavirus, things have changed.

“Well since the virus, everybody has been very cautious about what’s going on, you know because of following the rules,” Gaines said.

“But I do have two other searches that are helping me right now. You know they still go out and search with me,” she said.

Gaines says she was worried about the executive order in place. She worried if she would still be able to go out and search.

“I got permission from the mayor himself,” Gaines said.

“So I messaged him [to see] if my son was considered essential, and he did respond to me personally and say yes my son is essential. Yes I was able to search,” Gaines said.

With permission, she continues to search for her son on her days off.

“The first birthday he has ever spent without us, and we came out here in honor of him,” Gaines said.

There has not been any new information found on McKenzie’s whereabouts.

McKenzie turned 22 in February.

Gaines is asking if anyone has seen William Brian McKenzie to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

There is still a $100,000 reward on the table for information.