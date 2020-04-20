JMCSS answers frequently asked questions concerning COVID-19 closures

JACKSON, Tenn. — In alignment with Governor Bill Lee’s request, Jackson-Madison County Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

JMCSS has complied a list of frequently asked questions during the COVID-19 closures. They confirm that all school events will remain cancelled, graduation plans will be communicated in the coming days, and answer many more questions concerning the closure.

