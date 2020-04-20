Juvenile injured in Trenton shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. — A shooting in Trenton sent one juvenile to the hospital.

Trenton police say a 16-year-old male was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old female when he was shot in the back near Lexington Street and Church Street around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The injured juvenile was then transported to a Jackson hospital, then to a Memphis hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the juveniles in the car were speaking with a group of people outside of the car when the shooting happened.

Investigators say a search warrant was obtained later that night to search a home in the 400 block of East First Street.

“There was some evidence recovered from that residence, as well as five to six juveniles that were detained and brought to the station for questioning,” said Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson.

Trenton police say the motive for the shooting is unclear and no suspects are in custody at this time.