Local organization sews masks for healthcare workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is doing its part to help in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chapter has been hand-sewing masks for essential workers, according to a news release from the Jackson-Madison Chapter.

“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to those working hard to keep our community healthy and safe,” said regent Beth Bates. “We know these are tough times for everyone and wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of our community.”

The organization says it has sewn and donated over 100 masks for those on the front lines.

Any local healthcare facility in need of masks can contact Bates at (731) 427-0465 or by email at batesb@aol.com.

The chapter also delivered lunch to the Taylor Medical Center on March 30, according to the release.