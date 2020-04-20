Mainly Sunny And Mild Today

Weather Update: Monday, April 20 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a foggy start to the day. Last night a fairly strong frontal system passes just to the south of the region. We are on the west side of the system which is bringing cooler air in to the region over a saturated surface. This is creating an advection fog as temps fall into the mid 40s. The fog should be fairly short lived as temps climb back through the 50s this morning. High pressure centered around the Ohio Valley will allow for mainly clear skies through today. Temps should warm into the low 70s at the warmest point of the day. Our attention this evening however will turn to a fairly fast moving clipper in the Central Plains this morning. The front will arrive in West Tennessee overnight, along with perhaps the remainders of a complex of storms from Missouri. The storms should be quite a bit weaker though, a rumble of thunder or two will be possible.



