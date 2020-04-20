Mugshots : Madison County : 04/16/20 – 04/20/20

1/15 Tommy Smith Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of a child

2/15 Allison Killough Schedule IV drug violations

3/15 Amanda Lopez Simple domestic assault

4/15 Carl Warlick Aggravated assault

5/15 Chasity Schultz Shoplifting/theft of property

6/15 Dennis Lenard Forgery

7/15 Devonte Brown Violation of probation

8/15 Gabriel Falls Failure to appear



9/15 Jack Keller Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, reckless endangerment

10/15 Jacob Oliver Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

11/15 Jeffery Maness Simple domestic assault

12/15 Kayla Gleaves Vandalism

13/15 Kenneth Vann Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of a child

14/15 Kiara Beard Vandalism

15/15 Octaveious Polk Simple domestic assault, vandalism































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/20/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.