Mugshots : Madison County : 04/16/20 – 04/20/20 April 20, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Tommy Smith Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Allison Killough Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Amanda Lopez Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Carl Warlick Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Chasity Schultz Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Dennis Lenard Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Devonte Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Gabriel Falls Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jack Keller Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, public intoxication, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jacob Oliver Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Jeffery Maness Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Kayla Gleaves Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Kenneth Vann Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Kiara Beard Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Octaveious Polk Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/20/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest