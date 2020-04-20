Slight Chance for Scattered Showers & T’storms This Evening

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, April 20th

It has been a beautiful sunny day across West Tennessee with temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon. Believe it or not, the forecast looks nearly identical tomorrow with sunny skies and light winds, but showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening. In fact, severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued with some of the storms in Missouri this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will become cloudy later tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likeliest from 7 p.m. to just past midnight. Rain could be heavy in parts of northwest Tennessee where the chance for rain is highest. Skies will clear out in time for sunrise Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s at daybreak.

Sunny skies are expected again tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. We’ll stay dry throughout Tuesday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday. We’ll take a closer look at the risk for severe weather on-air, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

