State launches program to help elderly affected by COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new program has been launched to help the elderly who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability announced a new support system to help older adults who are facing social isolation and food insecurity due to the pandemic.

“Because we recognize a need in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, that we were having a lot of programs closing or areas closing where our older adults would normally visit,” said Tennessee Dementia Services Coordinator Sarah Elliott.

Nursing homes, non-essential businesses, churches and many others were closed down due to the pandemic.

“Things where they would normally be able to socialize and check in with others, they were no longer going to be able to do,” Elliott said.

The program is called Care Through Conversation. It’s no cost and helps make sure older adults’ needs are met with a regular telephone call from a volunteer.

The volunteers will do needs assessments, have a conversation with the person and make sure they’re safe physically and mentally.

“Just make sure that they are getting everything they need like medications, food, groceries, and then also just have that friendly conversation with them,” Elliott said.

Calls are once a week, but you can schedule more calls if needed. If you’re an older adult, a care giver or if you would like to sign up an older adult, you can register at TN.gov. There will be an icon called “Care Through Conversation.” Then just fill out the form.

“They are definitely feeling more stressed and isolated, so we are hoping that with this program, this adds an extra layer of comfort for them,” Elliott said.

For those who are not able to fill out the form online, you can call (615) 253-4307. A staff member will be available to assist you in filling out the form.