Tennessee State Parks to reopen Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks announced that most of their 56 state parks will reopen on Friday.

A news release from state says that the parks will be open for day use only.

Tennessee State Parks says visitor are encouraged to:

Stay at home if sick.

Remain 6 feet apart from other visitors.

Visit parks that are close to your home.

Visit early in the day so that plans can be changed if the park is full.

Prepare for limited or no bathroom access.

Bring a mask and use it near others.

Carry trash with you or dispose of it in an appropriate container to keep park staff safe.

The release says pavilions, playgrounds, cabins and lodges, restaurants and campgrounds will remain closed.

The release says overcrowding could lead to closure or partial closure of parks once again.