Wildlife Federation to host outdoor training in June

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is already planning for the expiration of stay-at-home orders with outdoor training.

These training courses are for dedicated outdoorsmen and women who want to share their experience and passion for the great outdoors.

Training courses will be in Crossville, Jackson and Lenoir City, Tennessee.

During these courses you will learn how to host a hunting or fishing event from start to finish.

TWF Hunting and Fishing Academy Manager Taylor Martin says if these executive orders stay in place longer than anticipated, they will transition to virtual training.

“To help educate their volunteers on exactly how to hold these events, and we know that programs like this, the only way they’re ever going to grow is to get more and more people involved,” Martin said.

Courses to become a hunt master are on June 20 in Jackson.

If you would like to sign up, visit the TWF website.