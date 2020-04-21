102 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 102.

The latest case is a 58-year-old man, who health department officials say is not currently hospitalized.

Health department officials are reaching out to individuals who have had contact with the patient.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 70 (69%)

38301: 22 (21%)

38356: 1 (1%)

38391: 3 (3%)

Unknown: 6 (6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 57 (56%)

White: 19 (19%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 23 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 56 (55%)

Male: 46 (45%)

Health status:

Recovered: 38 (37%)

Not recovered: 28 (27%)

Better: 12 (12%)

Unknown: 24 (24%)

Age: