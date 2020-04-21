109 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 109.

The latest cases include:

61-year-old male (not hospitalized)

74-year-old male (not hospitalized)

32-year-old male (not hospitalized)

36-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old female (not hospitalized)

62-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Health department officials are reaching out to individuals who have had contact with the patient.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 74 (68%)

38301: 24 (22%)

38356: 1 (1%)

38391: 3 (3%)

Unknown: 6 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 59 (54%)

White: 19 (17%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 28 (26%)

Gender:

Female: 60 (55%)

Male: 49 (45%)

Health status:

Recovered: 44 (40%)

Not recovered: 27 (25%)

Better: 13 (12%)

Unknown: 25 (23%)

Age: