7,394 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 157 deaths, 760 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,394 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 21. In addition, 157 people have died, and 760 are hospitalized. Another 3,828 have recovered.

April 21The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 21
  • Bedford County – 105
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 11
  • Blount County – 46
  • Bradley County – 37
  • Campbell County – 13
  • Cannon County – 8
  • Carroll County – 14
  • Carter County — 5
  • Cheatham County – 22
  • Chester County – 9
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 11
  • Coffee County – 21
  • Crockett County — 6
  • Cumberland County – 59
  • Davidson County – 1,719
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 12
  • Dickson County – 46
  • Dyer County – 28
  • Fayette County – 48
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 27
  • Gibson County – 32
  • Giles County – 6
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 37
  • Grundy County – 26
  • Hamblen County – 13
  • Hamilton County – 124
  • Hardeman County — 8
  • Hardin County – 4
  • Hawkins County – 28
  • Haywood County — 13
  • Henderson County — 5
  • Henry County — 9
  • Hickman County – 3
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 6
  • Jackson County – 6
  • Jefferson County – 16
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 196
  • Lake County – 4
  • Lauderdale County – 16
  • Lawrence County – 16
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 11
  • Loudon County – 23
  • Macon County – 34
  • Madison County – 90
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 34
  • McMinn County – 6
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 11
  • Montgomery County – 124
  • Moore County – 2
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 9
  • Overton County – 7
  • Perry County – 6
  • Polk County – 5
  • Putnam County – 95
  • Rhea County – 3
  • Roane County – 8
  • Robertson County – 117
  • Rutherford County – 338
  • Scott County – 12
  • Sequatchie County – 3
  • Sevier County – 29
  • Shelby County – 1,873
  • Smith County – 14
  • Stewart County — 6
  • Sullivan County – 45
  • Sumner County – 530
  • Tipton County – 83
  • Trousdale County — 23
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 1
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 46
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 8
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 359
  • Wilson County – 187
  • Out of state – 265
  • Pending – 36

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 21 Race

Race:

  • White – 3,535
  • Black or African-American – 1,582
  • Other/Multiracial – 455
  • Asian – 151
  • Pending – 1,671

April 21 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,732
  • Hispanic – 527
  • Pending – 2,135

April 21 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 3,729
  • Male – 3,454
  • Pending – 211

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts