7,394 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 157 deaths, 760 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,394 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 21. In addition, 157 people have died, and 760 are hospitalized. Another 3,828 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 21

Bedford County – 105

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 11

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 37

Campbell County – 13

Cannon County – 8

Carroll County – 14

Carter County — 5

Cheatham County – 22

Chester County – 9

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 11

Coffee County – 21

Crockett County — 6

Cumberland County – 59

Davidson County – 1,719

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 12

Dickson County – 46

Dyer County – 28

Fayette County – 48

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 27

Gibson County – 32

Giles County – 6

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 37

Grundy County – 26

Hamblen County – 13

Hamilton County – 124

Hardeman County — 8

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 28

Haywood County — 13

Henderson County — 5

Henry County — 9

Hickman County – 3

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 6

Jackson County – 6

Jefferson County – 16

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 196

Lake County – 4

Lauderdale County – 16

Lawrence County – 16

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 11

Loudon County – 23

Macon County – 34

Madison County – 90

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 34

McMinn County – 6

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 11

Montgomery County – 124

Moore County – 2

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 9

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 6

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 95

Rhea County – 3

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 117

Rutherford County – 338

Scott County – 12

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 29

Shelby County – 1,873

Smith County – 14

Stewart County — 6

Sullivan County – 45

Sumner County – 530

Tipton County – 83

Trousdale County — 23

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 8

White County – 4

Williamson County – 359

Wilson County – 187

Out of state – 265

Pending – 36

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,535

Black or African-American – 1,582

Other/Multiracial – 455

Asian – 151

Pending – 1,671

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,732

Hispanic – 527

Pending – 2,135

Gender:

Female – 3,729

Male – 3,454

Pending – 211

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.