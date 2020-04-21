7,394 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 157 deaths, 760 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,394 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 21. In addition, 157 people have died, and 760 are hospitalized. Another 3,828 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 21
- Bedford County – 105
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 11
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 37
- Campbell County – 13
- Cannon County – 8
- Carroll County – 14
- Carter County — 5
- Cheatham County – 22
- Chester County – 9
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 11
- Coffee County – 21
- Crockett County — 6
- Cumberland County – 59
- Davidson County – 1,719
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 12
- Dickson County – 46
- Dyer County – 28
- Fayette County – 48
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 27
- Gibson County – 32
- Giles County – 6
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 37
- Grundy County – 26
- Hamblen County – 13
- Hamilton County – 124
- Hardeman County — 8
- Hardin County – 4
- Hawkins County – 28
- Haywood County — 13
- Henderson County — 5
- Henry County — 9
- Hickman County – 3
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 6
- Jackson County – 6
- Jefferson County – 16
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 196
- Lake County – 4
- Lauderdale County – 16
- Lawrence County – 16
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 11
- Loudon County – 23
- Macon County – 34
- Madison County – 90
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 34
- McMinn County – 6
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 11
- Montgomery County – 124
- Moore County – 2
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 9
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 6
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 95
- Rhea County – 3
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 117
- Rutherford County – 338
- Scott County – 12
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 29
- Shelby County – 1,873
- Smith County – 14
- Stewart County — 6
- Sullivan County – 45
- Sumner County – 530
- Tipton County – 83
- Trousdale County — 23
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 46
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 8
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 359
- Wilson County – 187
- Out of state – 265
- Pending – 36
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,535
- Black or African-American – 1,582
- Other/Multiracial – 455
- Asian – 151
- Pending – 1,671
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,732
- Hispanic – 527
- Pending – 2,135
Gender:
- Female – 3,729
- Male – 3,454
- Pending – 211
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.