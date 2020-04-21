City of Jackson confirms phase one of recovery plan to go in effect Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced Tuesday that phase one of the city’s economic recovery plan will go into effect on Monday, April 27.

Phase one of the plan includes easing the city’s shelter-at-home order to a safer-at-home order, bringing city employees back to work with masks, and reopening restaurants and retail spaces to operate at 50 percent capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Phase one of the plan also includes encouraging residents to wear masks and reopening closed factories and companies with social distancing guidelines in place, according to city officials.

However, the plan says the city will go back to flattening the curve if there is a substantial number of new cases that can not be traced, a sustained rise in cases for five days, or if hospitals can not safely treat patients.

The plan shows that the city will move to phase two if there is a reduction in new cases for at least seven days.

To read the city’s full economic recovery plan, click here.