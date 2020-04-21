Jackson, Madison County mayors explain economic recovery plan

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local leaders have targeted Monday, April 27 as the date to start opening some businesses in Jackson and Madison County.

“Provided we all do what we need to do, and have a sustained reduction in unknown origin cases, not zero, not cases in general, but unknown origin cases, then we will enter into phase one of our economic recovery,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

Phase 1 of that program includes retailers and restaurants at half capacity.

“One big caveat there is certainly encouraging wearing masks, but the other is maintaining social distancing guidelines,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris. “That is the key to continue on with these steps, and that is wherever we are, any business, or wherever we are, if we maintain social distancing, and do the things we’ve been doing, we can continue down this path.”

Mayors Conger and Harris say they’ve been in contact with Governor Lee to make sure everything stays consistent across the state.

“We had a conference call with him yesterday,” Conger said. “We’re constantly working to analyze this. So, we have to do what’s best for the citizens of Madison County and for Jackson.”

But, they said all of this is subject to change.

“But it only works if people continue to maintain the social distancing guidelines and businesses do what they’re asked to do. If all that happens, we’re not going to have to go backwards. We can keep going down the path of reopening businesses and get us back to a normal,” said Jackson Chamber President/CEO Kyle Spurgeon.

Both mayors said they are still waiting on more guidance from the governor’s office, and they want to make this reopening consistent in our area.

To read the full recovery plan, click here.