Local high school to hold graduation ceremony

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Graduation at Union City High School will be held as originally scheduled.

A news release from Union City Schools says the ceremony for the class of 2020 will still be held on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

The release says the choice was made on Tuesday with the blessing of the Director of Schools Wes Kennedy and the Union City School Board.

Principal Jacob Cross says the ceremony will have social distancing guidelines in place. The release says graduates will receive six tickets each for family members.

Families will have assigned seats, according Union City Schools.

The ceremony will be held at the War Memorial Stadium.