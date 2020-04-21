Local leaders discuss reopening the economy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to slowly let the economy reopen was met with plenty of praise by local leaders.

“I am very pleased that the governor has made the announcement yesterday, so that folks can begin to make plans to reopen,” said Rep. Chris Todd.

“Our state has worked hard and looks like we’re moving in the right direction,” said Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Mayor Bray spoke about the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on local business last week.

This week, he says local businesses made their opinion known.

“From ball teams to businesses to churches, they want to know when we’re going to be able to go back. So I think people are wanting to see a little bit of normalcy coming back,” Mayor Bray said.

But Bray and all the representatives we spoke to agreed: It won’t go back to normal for a long time. They all want certain measures to remain.

“Social distancing is still going to be the key to slowly opening businesses,” said Sen. Ed Jackson.

“We’ll still have to monitor the numbers, and we’ll have to continue to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Mayor Bray.

Sen. Jackson says he spoke to the economic recovery team appointed by Governor Lee. He wants some common sense measures to be taken into account for places like restaurants.

“Maybe their capacity might be 100. Only let 50 come in at a time. Move the tables apart a little more,” Sen. Jackson said.

They warned these precautions must be taken to keep those businesses open and residents safe.

“If we don’t, we could have a virus coming back. So I would like to see groups of people respect the wishes of the health department,” Sen. Jackson said.