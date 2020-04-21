No injuries in Crockett Co. house fire

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One house is a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening.

Firefighters with the Alamo Fire Department were at the 100 block of Chester Street in Maury City.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the home. No one was in the home at the time.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to the people who were renting the home. They say they went for a walk and came back to a house in flames.

At this time the residents nor the fire department are aware of what caused the fire.