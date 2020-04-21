Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, April 21st

It’s been a breezy but clear day across West Tennessee! We’ve got a dry night in the forecast but rain returns tomorrow. We’re closely watching the risk for severe weather and thunderstorms are looking possibly Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

TONIGHT

It’ll be a beautiful night across West Tennessee with overnight low temperatures in the middle 40s. Skies will be clear at first but could become cloudy after 3 a.m. so try to spot some meteors before then in the Lyrid Meteor Shower tonight!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow with rain in the morning and afternoon but thunderstorms likeliest after sunset. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible but the overall risk for severe weather continues to look low. Any strong storms will contain a threat for large hail and damaging winds. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com