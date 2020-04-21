Sunny And Warm!

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have an absolutely gorgeous day on the way. A cold front pushed through the area last night clouds held temps in the mid to lower 50s. Today, temps should climb quickly through the 60s and into the 70s. Wind will shift out of the NW eventually as drier air works into the area, but aside that minor detail. There will be plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps.

