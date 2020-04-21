West Tennessee schools prepare for graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — When you look back on your senior year, you may remember traditions like prom and graduation, but for one group of students that may look different.

A generation born around 9/11 is now graduating high school during a pandemic.

“It’s sad, and you really miss seeing the kids coming in everyday and talking with them and their parents. They didn’t think they’d miss it as much as they do, but they’re missing being around their friends and teachers,” Hardin County High School principal William McAdams said.

McAdams said Hardin County High School seniors are currently scheduled to graduate on May 22, with a back up date of June 19.

The University of Tennessee Extension is planning something special for seniors.

“They are going to sponsor getting every graduating senior’s picture on a yard sign, and they’ll put those around the school parking lot,” McAdams said.

Several West Tennessee school officials say they’re still working out graduation plans.

“As of right now, we are still holding on to the hope that we’ll be able to have graduation on the scheduled dates. However, after May 1 we’re going to kind of reassess and see what the outlook is,” superintendent for the Gibson County Special School District Eddie Pruett said.

Pruett said he hopes to hold graduation on May 14 for South Gibson County High School and May 15 for Gibson County High School, but planned alternative dates in June and July.

“If we have to do alternate dates, the schools do have plans for having a video tribute ceremony on the date and time of the original scheduled graduation,” Pruett said.

Many schools took to social media with videos and pictures to spotlight their graduating classes. Some even posted their student athletes’ banners outside for the community to see.

Others also plan on making yard signs with senior pictures.

School Graduation Plans:

If you do not see your school listed, information regarding graduation hasn’t been posted online yet.