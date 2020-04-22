111 COVID-19 cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 111 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The two most recent confirmed positives are a 57-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man. Those patients are not currently hospitalized.

Nine of the most recent patients were tested at the drive-thru assessment site over the weekend. Health department director Kim Tedford said three of those patients did not show symptoms.

Tedford said residents should expect those numbers to increase Wednesday afternoon.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 75 (68%)

38301: 25 (25%)

38356: 1 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

Unknown: 6 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 59 (53%)

White: 19 (17%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 30 (27%)

Gender:

Female: 61 (55%)

Male: 50 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 44 (40%)

Not recovered: 29 (26%)

Better: 13 (12%)

Unknown: 25 (22%)

Age: