125 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed an additional 14 positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Wednesday afternoon.

The health department released the following information about the new patients:

51-year-old female (not hospitalized)

68-year-old female (not hospitalized)

66-year-old female (not hospitalized)

49-year-old male (not hospitalized)

48-year-old male (not hospitalized)

44-year-old female (not hospitalized)

29-year-old male (not hospitalized)

52-year-old female (not hospitalized)

22-year-old male (not hospitalized)

73-year-old male (not hospitalized)

74-year-old male (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

65-year-old male (not hospitalized)

51-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Officials say 11 of those cases tested at the drive-thru assessment site on Sunday, April 19 at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Health department says epidemiology staff are reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with those patients.

Staff are also still attempting to reach out to some patients, so their hospitalization status is unknown.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 82 (66%)

38301: 29 (23%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 1 (1%)

38313: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 6 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 63 (50%)

White: 23 (18%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 36 29%)

Gender:

Female: 67 (54%)

Male: 58 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 45 (36%)

Not recovered: 32 (26%)

Better: 15 (12%)

Unknown: 33 (26%)

Age: