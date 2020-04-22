7,842 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 166 deaths, 775 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,842 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 22. In addition, 166 people have died, and 775 are hospitalized. Another 4,012 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 22

Bedford County – 117

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 90

Blount County – 47

Bradley County – 38

Campbell County – 13

Cannon County – 10

Carroll County – 14

Carter County — 5

Cheatham County – 26

Chester County – 9

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 13

Coffee County – 23

Crockett County — 6

Cumberland County – 60

Davidson County – 1,872

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 50

Dyer County – 29

Fayette County – 48

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 28

Gibson County – 33

Giles County – 6

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 37

Grundy County – 26

Hamblen County – 13

Hamilton County – 127

Hardeman County — 8

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 28

Haywood County — 14

Henderson County — 5

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 10

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 7

Jackson County – 6

Jefferson County – 17

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 199

Lake County – 9

Lauderdale County – 16

Lawrence County – 16

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 11

Loudon County – 23

Macon County – 35

Madison County – 91

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 34

McMinn County – 6

McNairy County — 10

Meigs County – 5

Monroe County – 11

Montgomery County – 128

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 10

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 6

Putnam County – 100

Rhea County – 4

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 123

Rutherford County – 345

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 33

Shelby County – 1,924

Smith County – 18

Stewart County — 6

Sullivan County – 47

Sumner County – 550

Tipton County – 83

Trousdale County — 27

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 9

White County – 4

Williamson County – 365

Wilson County – 194

Out of state – 270

Pending – 60

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,637

Black or African-American – 1,620

Other/Multiracial – 489

Asian – 168

Pending – 1,928

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,874

Hispanic – 580

Pending – 2,388

Gender:

Female – 3,880

Male – 3,696

Pending – 266

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.