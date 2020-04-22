7,842 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 166 deaths, 775 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,842 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 22. In addition, 166 people have died, and 775 are hospitalized. Another 4,012 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 22
- Bedford County – 117
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 90
- Blount County – 47
- Bradley County – 38
- Campbell County – 13
- Cannon County – 10
- Carroll County – 14
- Carter County — 5
- Cheatham County – 26
- Chester County – 9
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 13
- Coffee County – 23
- Crockett County — 6
- Cumberland County – 60
- Davidson County – 1,872
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 50
- Dyer County – 29
- Fayette County – 48
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 28
- Gibson County – 33
- Giles County – 6
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 37
- Grundy County – 26
- Hamblen County – 13
- Hamilton County – 127
- Hardeman County — 8
- Hardin County – 4
- Hawkins County – 28
- Haywood County — 14
- Henderson County — 5
- Henry County — 11
- Hickman County – 10
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 7
- Jackson County – 6
- Jefferson County – 17
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 199
- Lake County – 9
- Lauderdale County – 16
- Lawrence County – 16
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 11
- Loudon County – 23
- Macon County – 35
- Madison County – 91
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 34
- McMinn County – 6
- McNairy County — 10
- Meigs County – 5
- Monroe County – 11
- Montgomery County – 128
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 10
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 8
- Polk County – 6
- Putnam County – 100
- Rhea County – 4
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 123
- Rutherford County – 345
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 33
- Shelby County – 1,924
- Smith County – 18
- Stewart County — 6
- Sullivan County – 47
- Sumner County – 550
- Tipton County – 83
- Trousdale County — 27
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 46
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 9
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 365
- Wilson County – 194
- Out of state – 270
- Pending – 60
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,637
- Black or African-American – 1,620
- Other/Multiracial – 489
- Asian – 168
- Pending – 1,928
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,874
- Hispanic – 580
- Pending – 2,388
Gender:
- Female – 3,880
- Male – 3,696
- Pending – 266
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.