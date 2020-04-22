Car dealership donates masks to front line workers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A car dealership contributed much needed personal protective equipment to those on the front lines Wednesday.

Serra of Jackson donated masks to West Tennessee Healthcare, the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, and wants to give the rest to the community.

5,000 went to West Tennessee Healthcare, 1,000 went to the police and fire department each, and the rest will go to the community.

Dealer principal Sam Hamady says they’re still organizing how they’ll get the masks to community members.

“We believe Jackson is a great city, and so we want to stay involved the community. Anytime there’s anything going on in the community we’re always willing to help,” Hamady said.

He also said he chose to donate masks because he knows they’re hard to find.