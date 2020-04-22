Drive-thru testing site in Paris sees big numbers

PARIS, Tenn. — A new drive-thru testing site opened up in Henry County this week, as part of a project between the Henry County Health Department and Henry County Medical Center.

“We had two testing places: ours as well as theirs. The health department called and asked if we could combine services, or if we could help them move theirs to our location,” said Lisa Casteel, the CEO of the Henry County Medical Center.

The Henry County Health Department wanted more visibility because their testing numbers were very low. As a result of the partnership, their numbers spiked. The site has already processed nearly 100 people for testing in three days.

“The tests have already picked up from a very small amount. From less than 10, to more than 50. I think on the first day, they had like 54… then, they got into the 70’s, and now they’re in the 80’s,” said Casteel.

The process is quick, cheap, and easy. Casteel says the testing is free and the results come back within 3 days. Currently, they are running the site Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more local information about the coronavirus, residents of Henry, Carroll, Weakley, and Benton counties can head to the Henry County Medical Center’s website, where they break down the latest updates about the coronavirus in their communities.

“We issue a daily report to our community, it’s on our website as well as our social media platforms,” said Casteel. “That really helps keep information front and foremost in our community so they know the status and prevalence of COVID-19.”

The link to the Henry County Medical Center’s website is www.hcmc-tn.org