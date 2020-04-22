Gold’s Gym provides 300 meals for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local gym puts their money toward helping feed the community.

Gold’s Gym in north Jackson held a drive up food distribution Wednesday afternoon. They bought more than 300 meals from local restaurants Los Portales and Asia Garden for those in need.

Employees and family with the gym helped deliver the food to those who drove up. The turnout was so high, they ran out of food quicker than they initially expected.

“Unfortunately, we had to turn some people away. Friday, we’ll try again and hopefully we can keep this going for this coming Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Steve Roten, owner and manager of Gold’s Gym.

Roten says they have $30,000 to spend and will be using every dollar to buy food for the community.