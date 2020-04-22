Henderson Police investigating storage unit theft

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department is investigating the theft from multiple storage units on April 19, according to a news release.

The release states multiple unites were broken into and approximately $3,000 worth of property was stolen, including furniture, appliances, tires and more.

Video footage shows a black pick-up truck pulling a small trailer enter the property and later leave hauling items that were reported stolen.

The vehicle was then seen heading north on U.S. Hwy 45, the release states.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201.