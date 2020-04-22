Henderson woman spreads joy with ‘Rocks of Hope’

HENDERSON, Tenn. — If you start walking around the town of Henderson, you might just see something that will bring you a little hope.

For the past month, Becky Hartle has been posting a different art challenge each week on her YouTube page. This week, it’s Rocks of Hope.

“I wanted a way to spread encouragement throughout the community with keeping social distance,” Hartle said. “So, this is a way we can show positivity during a really tough time.”

Over the weekend Hartle placed several rocks around Henderson to start spreading that encouragement.

Wednesday morning, she had to replace some of them because people had found them.

“Just so it’s a constant reminder, even on your walk, that we’re all a community that can do this together,” Hartle said.

The project is as simple as finding some rocks, painting them, and writing an encouraging message on the front. And don’t forget to put “#RocksOfHope” on the back.

Hartle says she wants this to spread beyond Henderson, and anyone can join in.

“It’s an easy way to spread love and joy through any community,” Hartle said. “For all ages. Younger kids can do this, older kids can do this, younger at hearts can do this.”

And Hartle has just one goal from this.

“If it can just make one person happier and feel uplifted, then I think it’s done its job,” Hartle said.

