Increasing Clouds, A Few Showers Possible

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off a lot like much of this week so far. Temps are generally in the mid to lower 40s as high pressure remains mainly in control. The high will gradually lose it’s grip as it moves east towards the Coast in North Carolina. Our attention will be switching to the west as a frontal system develops and moves out of the southern Plains. A warm front will lift from the gulf coast back into central Arkansas/Mississippi. The main effect that it will have on West Tennessee will be the increase in overall cloud coverage. There is a decaying complex of storms in Arkansas this morning, there might be enough moisture for light showers around noon. The better chance of rain will be during the evening and overnight hours. An isolated storms or two might be a little stronger.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv