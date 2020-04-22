Jackson family transforms home into skating rink for daughter’s birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson family isolating at home found a fun way to glow up their house just in time for a celebration.

The Richmond family celebrated their daughter’s 13th birthday by giving her a “Quarantine 13” celebration at home.

They created a glow skate party by rearranging their furniture and transforming their home into an indoor skating rink.

The family sported glow sticks and rolled around the wood floors.

They say their daughter Addie really enjoyed herself and will never forget her birthday.

The Richmond family owns Saucy Jake’s Street Food in Jackson.