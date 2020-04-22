Jackson police seek identification in Wednesday drive-by

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 45 Bypass near Channing Way in north Jackson.

Police say the suspect, driving a red or maroon four-door Infiniti, shot into the victim’s car as it drove south on the bypass.

Police say the victim’s window was damaged, and the victim was not seriously injured.

The suspects are described as a black woman and a black man, who were last seen driving south on the bypass.

No motive for the shooting has been confirmed at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the suspects.