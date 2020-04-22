Local cleaning business struggles to operate amid pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I mean that’s why I clean, like my sign says, I clean because we care,” said owner Dorothia Spates of C.A.R.E Janitorial.

Business for many West Tennesseans has been tight ever since the coronavirus pandemic.

So tight that local cleaning business, C.A.R.E. Janitorial, has condensed their staff by 50%. They are no longer going into houses to clean, but strictly sticking to commercial businesses, which are already few to none.

“It’s tough, some days you might not get a call, you might get a call, but to actually get a call, she really helping us out,” said employee Brandon Lancaster.

Lancaster said he’s lucky he can still come to work, but working for a cleaning service can be risky at times.

“As much Lysol as I spray [laugh] I think I’m alright,” said Lancaster.

Owner Dorothia Spates said they are doing their best to stay safe with N-95 masks and gloves.

“But I was fortunate, I keep these three guys emergencies, and they have been so faithful,” said Spates.

Wednesday, she got a call to clean a local church, one of the few businesses to still seek their services.

“The residence have been put on hold because we not really sure if they have been infected and I don’t want to put my employees in any jeopardy,” said Spates.

Hopeful for the future, she anticipates business to increase, with people looking to flatten the curve with cleanliness.

“I feel that we’re going to be busy cleaning service, if you’re not afraid to get out there help out,” said Spates.