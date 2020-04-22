Man charged with attempted murder in brother’s stabbing

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed his brother multiple times during an argument Tuesday.

According to a news release, Savannah Police Department officers saw a vehicle pull into a parking lot at Clifton Road and Patterson Road as a woman jumped from the car yelling for help.

The release says the woman told officers that her boyfriend was stabbed during an argument with his brother. Police say the victim, identified as Christopher Hubbard, also got out of the vehicle.

Police say Christopher Hubbard asked officers to take him to the emergency room because his brother had stabbed him. Hubbard was taken to Hardin County Medical Center, and was later transferred to Regional Hospital by helicopter where he remains in stable condition.

Police say Aaron Hubbard is accused of stabbing his brother Christopher multiple times in the shoulder and back during an argument in the vehicle.

Aaron Hubbard is charged with aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder.

He is currently held at the Hardin County Correctional Facility.