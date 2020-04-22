Mugshots : Madison County : 04/21/20 – 04/22/20

1/4 Harold Brown Failure to appear

2/4 Bennette Dean Theft of property under $10,000

3/4 Jonathan Holman Violation of community corrections

4/4 Patrice Whisnant Custodial interference







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/22/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.