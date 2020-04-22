Senior Spotlight: Jessica Cisco

JACKSON, Tenn. — 2020 was supposed to be Jessica Cisco’s final season of high school softball for the Jackson Christian Lady Eagles. However, that all changed when the TSSAA made the decision to cancel all spring athletics as a result of COVID-19.

“I was full of sadness honestly. We didn’t have a final game, like an official goodbye,” said Cisco.

The Lady Eagles had completed their first 4 games of the season, with hopes of putting together something special.

“Honestly our goal was to make it to state, like we thought we were going to make it pretty far. We had high expectations for this season,” said Cisco.

And why wouldn’t they with an experienced senior like Cisco leading the way? The Lady Eagles first baseman entered the 2020 season as a three time All-District selection, and also brought along some impressive stats at the plate, including a career batting average of .417.

We’ll never know what kind of year Cisco and her teammates at Jackson Christian would have produced, but at the end of the day, it’s all about enjoying the sport you love most, with the people you love most.

“This team is like very special to me. I have so many best friends on the team. I know they’re going to do great things next year,” said Cisco.

Cisco also stated that one of her favorites memories playing softball at Jackson Christian was having the opportunity to go to the state tournament during her freshman year with her sister on the team. Next year, she will be attending Arkansas State with plans to major in physical therapy.