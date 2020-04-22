Strong Thunderstorms Possible Overnight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, April 22nd

Showers are moving through West Tennessee now but thunderstorms are still a ways away! We can expect rain chances to continue overnight with a potential for occasional thunderstorms. However, there’s a small potential severe weather and thunderstorms may be strongest around midnight.

TONIGHT

Strong winds are possible tonight and tomorrow with a wind advisory in place through 7 a.m. for parts of West Tennessee near the Mississippi River. Gusts could approach 40 mph tonight and tomorrow morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight with a marginal risk for severe weather and the main concern for large hail and damaging winds if any thunderstorms become severe. Temperatures will fall only to the upper 50s at the coolest point of the night.

Scattered showers are likely in West Tennessee for most of the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday. Rain will be on the light side for most, but for southwest Tennessee near Savannah, thunderstorms are possible through noon. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s with gusty winds throughout the day. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com