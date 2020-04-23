126 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 126.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed the newest case was tested Sunday, April 19 at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The patient is a 56-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 82 (65%)

38301: 30 (24%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 1 (1%)

38313: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 6 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 63 (50%)

White: 23 (18%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 37 (29%)

Gender:

Female: 68 (54%)

Male: 58 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 45 (36%)

Not recovered: 32 (25%)

Better: 15 (12%)

Unknown: 34 (27%)

Age: