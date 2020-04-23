129 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 129 cases in Madison County.

The newest patients are a 28-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man, according to the health department.

Officials say only the 64-year-old man is currently hospitalized.

Staff members are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with these individuals.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 84 (65%)

38301: 30 (23%)

38356: 2 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 1 (1%)

38313:1 (1%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 6 (4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 65 (50%)

White: 24 (19%)

Asian: 2 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 37 (28%)

Gender:

Female: 69 (53%)

Male: 60 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 45 (35%)

Not recovered: 33 (26%)

Better: 16 (12%)

Unknown: 35 (27%)

Age: