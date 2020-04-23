8,266 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 170 deaths, 793 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 8,266 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 23. In addition, 170 people have died, and 793 are hospitalized. Another 4,193 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 23
- Bedford County – 130
- Benton County – 5
- Bledsoe County – 214
- Blount County – 48
- Bradley County – 38
- Campbell County – 13
- Cannon County – 10
- Carroll County – 14
- Carter County — 6
- Cheatham County – 28
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 14
- Coffee County – 25
- Crockett County — 6
- Cumberland County – 61
- Davidson County – 1,918
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 56
- Dyer County – 30
- Fayette County – 48
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 28
- Gibson County – 32
- Giles County – 6
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 38
- Grundy County – 27
- Hamblen County – 14
- Hamilton County – 129
- Hardeman County — 8
- Hardin County – 4
- Hawkins County – 28
- Haywood County — 14
- Henderson County — 5
- Henry County — 11
- Hickman County – 16
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 7
- Jackson County – 6
- Jefferson County – 16
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 202
- Lake County – 20
- Lauderdale County – 16
- Lawrence County – 16
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 11
- Loudon County – 24
- Macon County – 35
- Madison County – 94
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 35
- McMinn County – 6
- McNairy County — 10
- Meigs County – 5
- Monroe County – 12
- Montgomery County – 130
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 12
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 8
- Polk County – 7
- Putnam County – 101
- Rhea County –4
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 125
- Rutherford County – 351
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 34
- Shelby County – 1,951
- Smith County – 18
- Stewart County — 6
- Sullivan County – 47
- Sumner County – 556
- Tipton County – 87
- Trousdale County — 27
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 46
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 9
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 369
- Wilson County – 195
- Out of state – 277
- Pending – 192
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,718
- Black or African-American – 1,669
- Other/Multiracial – 515
- Asian – 176
- Pending – 2,188
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,996
- Hispanic – 622
- Pending – 2,648
Gender:
- Female – 3,950
- Male – 4,055
- Pending – 261
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.