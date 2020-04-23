8,266 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 170 deaths, 793 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 8,266 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 23. In addition, 170 people have died, and 793 are hospitalized. Another 4,193 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 23

Bedford County – 130

Benton County – 5

Bledsoe County – 214

Blount County – 48

Bradley County – 38

Campbell County – 13

Cannon County – 10

Carroll County – 14

Carter County — 6

Cheatham County – 28

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 14

Coffee County – 25

Crockett County — 6

Cumberland County – 61

Davidson County – 1,918

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 56

Dyer County – 30

Fayette County – 48

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 28

Gibson County – 32

Giles County – 6

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 38

Grundy County – 27

Hamblen County – 14

Hamilton County – 129

Hardeman County — 8

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 28

Haywood County — 14

Henderson County — 5

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 16

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 7

Jackson County – 6

Jefferson County – 16

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 202

Lake County – 20

Lauderdale County – 16

Lawrence County – 16

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 11

Loudon County – 24

Macon County – 35

Madison County – 94

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 35

McMinn County – 6

McNairy County — 10

Meigs County – 5

Monroe County – 12

Montgomery County – 130

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 12

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 7

Putnam County – 101

Rhea County –4

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 125

Rutherford County – 351

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 34

Shelby County – 1,951

Smith County – 18

Stewart County — 6

Sullivan County – 47

Sumner County – 556

Tipton County – 87

Trousdale County — 27

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 9

White County – 4

Williamson County – 369

Wilson County – 195

Out of state – 277

Pending – 192

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,718

Black or African-American – 1,669

Other/Multiracial – 515

Asian – 176

Pending – 2,188

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,996

Hispanic – 622

Pending – 2,648

Gender:

Female – 3,950

Male – 4,055

Pending – 261

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.