8,266 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 170 deaths, 793 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 8,266 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 23. In addition, 170 people have died, and 793 are hospitalized. Another 4,193 have recovered.

April 23

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 23
  • Bedford County – 130
  • Benton County – 5
  • Bledsoe County – 214
  • Blount County – 48
  • Bradley County – 38
  • Campbell County – 13
  • Cannon County – 10
  • Carroll County – 14
  • Carter County — 6
  • Cheatham County – 28
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 14
  • Coffee County – 25
  • Crockett County — 6
  • Cumberland County – 61
  • Davidson County – 1,918
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 10
  • Dickson County – 56
  • Dyer County – 30
  • Fayette County – 48
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 28
  • Gibson County – 32
  • Giles County – 6
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 38
  • Grundy County – 27
  • Hamblen County – 14
  • Hamilton County – 129
  • Hardeman County — 8
  • Hardin County – 4
  • Hawkins County – 28
  • Haywood County — 14
  • Henderson County — 5
  • Henry County — 11
  • Hickman County – 16
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 7
  • Jackson County – 6
  • Jefferson County – 16
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 202
  • Lake County – 20
  • Lauderdale County – 16
  • Lawrence County – 16
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 11
  • Loudon County – 24
  • Macon County – 35
  • Madison County – 94
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 35
  • McMinn County – 6
  • McNairy County — 10
  • Meigs County – 5
  • Monroe County – 12
  • Montgomery County – 130
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 12
  • Overton County – 7
  • Perry County – 8
  • Polk County – 7
  • Putnam County – 101
  • Rhea County –4
  • Roane County – 8
  • Robertson County – 125
  • Rutherford County – 351
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 3
  • Sevier County – 34
  • Shelby County – 1,951
  • Smith County – 18
  • Stewart County — 6
  • Sullivan County – 47
  • Sumner County – 556
  • Tipton County – 87
  • Trousdale County — 27
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 1
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 46
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 9
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 369
  • Wilson County – 195
  • Out of state – 277
  • Pending – 192

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 23 Race

Race:

  • White – 3,718
  • Black or African-American – 1,669
  • Other/Multiracial – 515
  • Asian – 176
  • Pending – 2,188

April 23 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 4,996
  • Hispanic – 622
  • Pending – 2,648

April 23 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 3,950
  • Male – 4,055
  • Pending – 261

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

