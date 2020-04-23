Benton County confirms first death related to COVID-19

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Benton County has confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.

Officials confirmed the death in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The statement says officials were not notified of information about the patient due to privacy laws, and all they can confirm is that a resident has died from the virus.

The statement says that residents are asked to pray for the patient’s family and respect their privacy.

Residents are also asked to continue to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and the Tennessee Department of Health.

