Dyersburg State to deliver all May and Summer courses via distance learning mode

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) has announced that all May session and summer semester courses will be delivered through a distance learning mode. The decision was based out of continued concern for its college community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will meet with their classes through Zoom teleconferencing during the designated class times. DSCC online and TN eCampus classes will be offered as normal.

Advising and registration for May session and summer and fall semesters is taking place now for current and prospective students. Students are encouraged to register for classes early for best class selection. Current students can make an online advising appointment through their Navigate app (www.dscc.edu/navigate) or through the DSCC website. Prospective students can make an appointment by going to the DSCC website and clicking on “Future Students,” and “Make an Appointment.”

Current Tennessee Promise students can use Promise funding for summer 2020 enrollment and do not need to take a minimum of 12 hours as has been required in the past. If current Tennessee Promise students use this funding for summer semester, it will count as one of the five semesters allowed for the scholarship. These students are encouraged to contact their academic advisor to register for summer 2020 classes.

For more information on DSCC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit dscc.edu/coronavirus.