Foundation announces $15,000 in grants from COVID-19 response fund

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Foundation announced five new grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund, which was established in March to provide a quick response to organizations working with those who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Foundation awarded $15,000 in grants to the following organizations:

The Dream Center – $3,000

Jackson State Community College – $3,000

Lane College – $3,000

Union University – $3,000

University of Memphis Lambuth – $3,000

“We know two of the main issues affecting our community right now are food insecurity and housing insecurity. Each of these grants will be used to combat one, if not both, of those issues,” said Beth Koffman, Vice President of Operations for The Foundation. “We learned from our local colleges and universities that students are suffering from these same issues. They are in need of emergency food and housing assistance, and we wanted to help fill in the gap.”

“We have students who have experienced job loss and housing loss. We have other students in need of food, childcare, and other basic necessities. So we are overjoyed and thankful for the support provided by the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation,” said Clint Beilke, Development Officer for University of Memphis Lambuth.

The Dream Center’s grant will be used to assist those who have lost housing due to the coronavirus crisis. “We have a huge stack of applications from people who have been displaced,” said Executive Director Gail Gustafson. “This grant will allow us to meet the needs of some of those waiting for a place to stay.”

Donations are still being accepted for the COVID-19 Response Fund, and more grants will be awarded in the future.

Gifts may be mailed to The Foundation at 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305 or made online at wthfoundation.org.