Henderson woman wins singing competition in quarantine

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A Henderson woman lost both her jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one small decision has changed her life for the better.

Kimberly Newsom lost her serving position at Old Town Spaghetti Store and another job.

While quarantined at home, she showed off her vocals in an online singing contest with Music City SuperStar.

She said if it wasn’t for COVID-19, she would have never been able to be at home to try out.

She belted her heart out singing “Already Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, and ended up winning the competition.

When restrictions are lifted, she has the opportunity to sing at a Nashville recording studio where singer John Legend has recorded at.

She says this was an item crossed off her bucket list.