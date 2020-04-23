Jackson businesses share plans to reopen

JACKSON, Tenn. — The coronavirus has had an impact not just on the community itself but for businesses as well. Businesses are preparing to open back up and will have safety requirements to keep their customers safe.

Some businesses in the Hub City could open as early as Monday with certain expectations.

Management staff at Raffertys and Marilyn Jackson’s gifts in Jackson explain what their plans are once they’re able to reopen.

“Right now we’ve got our tables that we are planing on opening going around with tape measures to make sure that there are applicable social distancing, making sure that people are six feet apart,” said Joey Carroll, Co-General Manager at Rafferty’s.

“I would prefer and I will put up a sign to please wear your masks when you come in. I would ask them politely to please distance themselves,” said Marilyn Jackson, owner of Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts.

“I am excited to open back up. I am cautious because I would hate for us to relapse on that and have to shut right back in,” said Carroll.

“I am hanging in there and plan to reopen and be better than ever and just take care of people. We are so anxious to start back with no income and I am very anxious to start back and help my customers,” said Jackson.

Jackson says her number one priority is the safety of her customers.

“I want my customers to know it’s for their protection more than mine. I am trying to keep everything sanitized and clean but I want you to wear a mask for you,” said Jackson.

Over at Rafferty’s, employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

“To make sure that they will stay safer and people can stay safer as well,” said Carroll. “People coming into the restaurant won’t be required but we will make sure that each group of people stays distant from each other that is something that we can control.”