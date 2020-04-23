JPD: One in custody in connection with shooting on Hwy. 45 Bypass

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police say they now have a person in custody in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on the Highway 45 Bypass, near Channing Way.

Police say the suspect shot into the victim’s car as it drove south on the bypass. Investigators say tips from the public led them to a suspect believe to be involved in the incident.

Formal charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.