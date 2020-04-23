Local dealerships speak on car buying during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you wanting to prepare for the first road trip after COVID-19? We spoke with local dealerships to find out what you need to know about buying a car during these unique times.

“The shelter at home order has changed the business 100%,” said Douglas Lewis, executive manager of Golden Circle Auto Group.

That’s the car buying business. Lewis has been selling cars for almost 40 years.

“The manufacturers with the specials they’ve got, they wouldn’t normally have,” Lewis said. “We’ve never seen 84 months at 0% before.”

At Golden Circle Ford, they’re taking all the precautions to protect both employees and customers still coming in.

“We’ve got blue tape lines, everything is six foot apart. You can’t get within six feet of the phone receptionist. Hallways got arrows going different ways so you don’t pass each other going down the hallways,” Lewis said.

And Victory Honda employees say they’re having to adapt to the mostly online process now.

“Having to take the car out and let them see it in their own space, and then come back and go through it. I feel like the process itself takes a little longer online,” said Chase Channell, general manager of Victory Honda.

And with graduations not happening, the big presents aren’t being bought at the same rate.

“Had some to hold for surprises, to put on the showroom floor with a big bow on it, we’ve not seen any of that,” Lewis said.

And one thing a lot of car dealers are saying right now, it’s not just a good time to buy a car, it’s probably the best time.

“The rebates are higher than they’ve ever been,” Lewis said. “We usually have rebates, but right now the rebates are as much as double of what they normally are.”

And dealers say they’re learning something new every day.

“Put the car in the driveway, put the paperwork at the front door. Ring the doorbell and leave. They would bring the paperwork in, signed it, called us and told us the paperwork was back on the porch. We never got to see that customer,” Lewis said.

Some dealers are even offering free home delivery for your car after you buy it.